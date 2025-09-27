Trump asks Microsoft to fire ex-Biden aide Lisa Monaco over security threat

US President Donald Trump has urged Microsoft Corp to terminate Lisa Monaco, the company’s president of global affairs, citing national security concerns. Monaco, who served as US deputy attorney general under President Joe Biden, has long been a target of Trump’s criticism. He has claimed that in her previous role she used her position to pursue investigations into his actions. In a post on Truth Social, Trump called Monaco “corrupt and totally Trump deranged.”

Trump argued that Monaco’s role at Microsoft, which manages major government contracts, gives her access to highly sensitive information. “It is my opinion that Microsoft should immediately terminate the employment of Lisa Monaco,” Trump said, emphasising that her previous actions make her a “menace to US national security.”

Who is Lisa Monaco? Lisa Monaco has a long history in US government service, having served in the administrations of two Democratic presidents — Barack Obama and Joe Biden. She was the 39th deputy attorney general from 2021 to 2025 under Biden, acting as the Justice Department’s second-in-command and helping coordinate the response to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. Her security clearances were revoked in February, and Trump recently stated she has also been banned from federal properties due to what he calls “many wrongful acts.” ALSO READ: FBI removes two top officials amid Capitol riot probe controversy

Earlier, Monaco served as a homeland security and counterterrorism adviser during the Obama administration from 2013 to 2017. She began her Justice Department career as counsel to Attorney General Janet Reno and later worked as an assistant US attorney for the District of Columbia. Born and raised in Massachusetts, Monaco earned her undergraduate degree from Harvard University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Chicago Law School in 1997. After leaving government service, Monaco joined Microsoft in June 2025 as head of global affairs, overseeing the company’s engagement with governments worldwide. Trump continues with his retribution spree Trump’s call for Monaco’s firing comes just a day after the US Department of Justice indicted former FBI director James Comey on charges including false statements and obstruction of a congressional proceeding.