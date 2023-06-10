Home / World News / Trump described Pentagon plan of attack, shared classified map: Indictment

Trump described Pentagon plan of attack, shared classified map: Indictment

The indictment accuses Trump of having improperly removed scores of boxes from the White House to take them to Mar-a-Lago, many of them containing classified information

AP Miami
Trump described Pentagon plan of attack, shared classified map: Indictment

Jun 09 2023
Former President Donald Trump described a Pentagon plan of attack and shared a classified map related to a military operation, according to an indictment unsealed Friday.

The document marks the Justice Department's first official confirmation of a criminal case against Trump arising from the retention of hundreds of documents at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago.

Trump disclosed the existence of the indictment in a Truth Social post Thursday night as well as in a video he recorded.

The indictment accuses Trump of having improperly removed scores of boxes from the White House to take them to Mar-a-Lago, many of them containing classified information.

Donald TrumpUS Pentagon

Jun 10 2023

