Trump expects 'big cut' from Federal Reserve ahead of key policy meeting

By María Paula Mijares Torres

President Donald Trump predicted a “big cut” from the Federal Reserve this week ahead of a pivotal meeting at which the central bank’s governors are expected to ease policy for the first time in nine months.

ALSO READ: US Fed rate decision, inflation data likely to drive markets this week “I think you have a big cut,” Trump told reporters on Sunday on his way back to Washington. “It’s perfect for cutting.”

The Fed is widely expected to cut interest rates on Sept. 17 as it grapples with a slowing labour market, stubborn inflation and an unprecedented push by Trump for lower borrowing costs. The median estimate from a Bloomberg survey of economists is for a 25 basis-point reduction.