Trump faces flak for calling reporter 'quiet, piggy' over Epstein question

According to the US news platform MS NOW (formerly MSNBC), a White House official said, “This reporter behaved in an inappropriate and unprofessional way towards her colleagues on the plane. If you’re going to give it, you have to be able to take.”

Trump's 'quiet, piggy' remark

During a press briefing on Air Force One on November 14, the reporter asked Trump about a purported email from sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that mentioned him. According to a video circulated on social media, she had asked, “Mr President, what did Jeffrey Epstein mean in his emails when he said you knew about the girls?”

Trump said he knew nothing about it and then started talking about Democrats whose names were also in the emails. When the reporter tried to interrupt, Trump said, “Quiet, quiet, piggy", and moved on to another reporter.

Many people reacted strongly and criticised Trump, saying it was childish and insulting for him to make such a comment about the appearance of a woman.