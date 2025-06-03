Shubhanshu Shukla's ISS launch on Axiom Mission 4 rescheduled to 10 June

The Axiom Space Mission 4 to the International Space Station (ISS), carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, has been rescheduled for 10 June, an Axiom Space spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The mission was originally scheduled for 29 May and was subsequently shifted to 8 June before the latest change. The new date was confirmed owing to operational adjustments and ongoing quarantine protocols.

The Ax-4 crew is scheduled to remain aboard the ISS for two weeks.

Where to watch Axiom Mission 4 live

Axiom Space has announced that the mission will be broadcast live from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on 10 June at 8:22 a.m. EDT (3:45 p.m. IST). The launch is scheduled for 5:52 p.m.

"The #Ax4 crew is scheduled to launch to the International Space Station on June 10 at 8:22 a.m. EDT from Launch Complex 39A at @NASAKennedy. Tune in for the launch broadcast starting at 6:15 a.m. EDT," Axiom Space posted on X. Who is Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla? Born on 10 October 1985 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Shubhanshu Shukla is an Indian Air Force test pilot and ISRO astronaut. He studied at City Montessori School before joining the National Defence Academy and was commissioned into the Indian Air Force in 2006. Shukla has accumulated over 2,000 hours of flying experience across several aircraft, including the Sukhoi-30MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar and Hawk.