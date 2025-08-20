Trump only prez to check Russia this century, ensure peace: WH press secy

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday (local time) said that US President Donald Trump is the only president this century, Republican or Democrat, who has held Russia in check and ensured peace in Europe.

"Just look at what took place during the last four administrations. Under George W. Bush, Russia invaded Georgia. Under Barack Obama, Russia took Crimea. Under Joe Biden, Russia invaded Ukraine. But under President Trump, Russia did not invade or take anything. President Trump is the only president this century, Republican or Democrat, who has held Russia in check and ensured peace in Europe. That's because Russia has always greatly respected President Trump and his peace through strength foreign policy approach," she said at a press conference following the president's meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Earlier, Trump had criticised former President Barack Obama's response to Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea. "No getting back Obama given Crimea...and NO GOING INTO Nato BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!" During Obama's presidency, Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine, and many critics argue that the US and its allies did not take strong enough action to reverse the move or deter further aggression. Trump's approach to Russia was characterised by a mix of cooperation and confrontation. On one hand, he advocated for improved relations with Russia and maintained a positive public rapport with President Vladimir Putin. On the other hand, his administration took decisive actions against Russia, including imposing sanctions, expelling Russian diplomats, and providing military aid to Ukraine.

ALSO READ: Trump tariffs get seal of approval as S&P affirms AA+ credit rating Leavitt said that it was a matter of 'common sense' that the Russia-Ukraine Conflict would never have started if US President Donald Trump were the President in 2022. "On Friday, as you all know, many of you were there, President Trump hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska for a bilateral meeting. This was the first time President Putin has been to the United States since 2015 and the first time he has met with an American president in years. President Putin publicly confirmed what President Trump has said all along. The war between Russia and Ukraine never would have started in the first place if President Trump were in office. This was always obvious to any person with a shred of common sense," she said.

Leavitt said that the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy was successful, as it yielded results within 48 hours. "But overall, the bilateral talks in Alaska were very productive, and multiple key points were agreed to between the two leaders that truly opened up the door for phase 2 discussions, which took place yesterday here at the White House. Within 48 hours of that meeting in Anchorage, I may add," she said. Leavitt said that Trump is brokering peace in the Russia-Ukraine conflict as his predecessor Joe Biden 'allowed' it to take place by funding it through Americans' tax dollars. "What we've witnessed President Trump accomplish over the last few days has been nothing short of remarkable. We are now three and a half years into the war between Russia and Ukraine. A brutal conflict that has claimed hundreds of thousands of Russian and Ukrainian lives and cost trillions of dollars. The weakness and incompetence of Joe Biden foolishly allowed the killing to start in the first place. Until President Trump returned to office in January, the bloody and broken Biden status quo was to endlessly force American taxpayers to fund Ukraine no matter the cost, no matter how long it takes, and no matter how many lives were lost. There is no denying that Biden's America last foreign policy moved the world further away from peace," she said.

ALSO READ: Explained: Why Crimea is central to Trump's push for a Russia-Ukraine deal Trump 's efforts are breaking the deadlock now, Leavitt claimed. "President Trump rejected that failed approach and instead, over the last seven months, has relentlessly pursued peace throughout his second term. And thanks to President Trump's efforts, we finally have movement after years of deadly gridlock," she said. Leavitt said that all European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy credited Trump with the peace brokerage. "As you all know, there were many European leaders here as well as Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. They all travelled here to meet with President Trump to maintain the momentum and work toward a lasting peace. Across the board, every leader credited President Trump for his decisive leadership that has reignited the dialogue in hopes of finally bringing this war to a peaceful conclusion. Two quotes in particular capture the progress that was made in the optimism moving forward. Finnish President Alexander Stub said, "I think in the past two weeks, we've probably had more progress in ending this war than we have had in the past two and a three and a half years." Again, that is the president of Finland, a country that shares a border with Russia. That's what we call the President Trump effect," she said.

Leavitt also quoted Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte as saying that without Trump, these talks could never have happened. "Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte also summed it up well. "Without President Trump, this deadlock with Putin would not have been broken. He is the only one who could do this." Following the encouraging conversations yesterday, President Trump spoke with President Putin by phone and he agreed to begin the next phase of the peace process, a meeting between President Putin and President Zelenskyy, which would be followed, if necessary, by a trilateral meeting between President Putin, President Zelenskyy, and President Trump. As the president said, Vice President Vance, Secretary Rubio, and Special Envoy Witkoff will continue to coordinate with Russia and Ukraine to make this happen as soon as possible," she said.