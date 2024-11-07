Trump govt will maintain positive momentum in India-US ties, says USISPF

Congratulating president-elect Donald Trump on his stunning electoral victory, a top India centric American business advocacy group on Wednesday exuded confidence that the new administration will maintain the positive momentum in the India-US relationship.

During his first administration, President Trump made the Indo-Pacific the preeminent focus for Washington's foreign policy, with the goal of securing a free and open Indo-Pacific, the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) said in a statement. Find special coverage on US Presidential Elections here

From that auspicious start, the relationship has continued to flourish with deepening partnership across critical and emerging technologies, clean energy, rebuilding supply chains, fortifying our defences and cementing people-to-people ties, the USISPF said.

We are confident that the new Trump administration will maintain the positive momentum in this critical relationship to secure the greatest economic, financial, and national security gains for both countries, it said.

We look forward to working with the new administration as it pursues new targets and innovative approaches to strengthen the bilateral relationship between two of the world's leading democracies, the USISPF said.

Congratulating Trump on his election victory to become the 47th President of the US, the USISPF said elections are the cornerstone of any democracy and their successful conduct is a powerful reflection of the strength of a nation's democratic institutions.

Both the United States and India are fortunate to have the right to vote enshrined in their constitutions, ensuring that citizens' voices are heard and that democracy continues to thrive, it said.