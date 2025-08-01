Home / World News / 'Was fighting lunatics like you': Trump hits back at reporter on tariffs

'Was fighting lunatics like you': Trump hits back at reporter on tariffs

During a White House press briefing, US President Donald Trump defended his delayed action on tariffs, saying he 'was fighting lunatics like you' when pressed by a reporter on the issue

Donald Trump, Trump
President Donald Trump (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 11:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
At a White House press briefing on Thursday, US President Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter who questioned the timing of his decision to use a decades-old law to impose wide-ranging tariffs. When pressed on why he waited until his second term to invoke the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), Trump called the journalist a “lunatic”. 
The confrontation began after the reporter referred to an ongoing appellate court hearing that is reviewing Trump’s authority to use the IEEPA to impose tariffs. “As you know, a federal appellate court today heard oral arguments about whether or not you had the authority to unilaterally impose those tariffs,” the reporter said. He then continued, “Why didn’t you invoke this law in your first term? You could’ve collected billions upon billions of dollars back then.” 
  Trump responded, “In my first term, I was busy fighting lunatics like you who were trying to do things incorrectly and inappropriately to a duly elected president.” 
He defended his tariff actions in office, saying, “We took in hundreds of billions from China.” Trump stressed that the US had already collected “hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs” during his first term. Before moving on, he added, “You people didn’t cover it very well.” 
During his presidency, Trump imposed tariffs on Chinese goods starting in 2018, initially on $50 billion worth of imports, which expanded further in 2019.     
 

US court scrutinises Trump’s tariff authority

Judges from a US appeals court on Thursday raised serious doubts about whether President Trump was legally allowed to use emergency powers to justify his tariff policies. The scrutiny came during a hearing where lawyers representing states and businesses argued that Trump had gone beyond his legal authority, news agency Reuters reported. 
The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, based in Washington, DC, is reviewing the legality of tariffs introduced by Trump in April under a “reciprocal” trade framework. These duties were applied to a wide group of America’s trading partners. The court is also evaluating separate tariffs imposed earlier in February targeting China, Canada, and Mexico. 
The judges heard arguments in two related lawsuits — one filed by five small US companies and another by a group of 12 US states governed by Democrats. Both suits challenge the President's use of IEEPA to justify imposing tariffs.

Judges quiz legal basis for tariffs

During the hearing, government attorney Brett Shumate was repeatedly asked to clarify how the 1977 IEEPA — which was mainly designed to let presidents freeze assets or impose sanctions on foreign enemies — could be used to set trade tariffs. 
  Shumate defended the move, saying the law grants the president “extraordinary” powers during a national emergency, including the ability to block imports entirely. According to him, that same power extends to setting tariffs, since the law allows the president to “regulate” imports in times of crisis. 
However, Judge Jimmie Reyna expressed skepticism, pointing out that the law never directly refers to tariffs. “IEEPA doesn’t even say tariffs, doesn't even mention them,” Reyna said.   
 

Tariffs on countries set to take effect

On Thursday (local time), Trump signed a new executive order imposing tariffs on 68 countries and the European Union. A 50 per cent duty will apply to Brazilian imports, citing Brazil’s economic policies and actions against former President Jair Bolsonaro. For India, the rate has been fixed at 25 per cent. 
The tariffs, effective August 7, are part of Trump’s larger trade strategy ahead of upcoming negotiations. Countries not named in the order will face a 10 per cent baseline tariff.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China factory activity shrinks in July, S&P index dips below 50 mark

Trump pushes Harvard for steep deal, $500 mn just a starting point

Asia factory outlook at pandemic low amid Trump's sweeping tariff rollout

Trump issues order imposing tariffs on 69 nations, India gets 25% hit

Russian missile, drone attack on Kyiv kills 13, injures more than 130

Topics :Donald TrumpWhite HouseTrump tariffsUnited StatesBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story