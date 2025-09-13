Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 09:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Funeral set for Indian-origin man killed in Dallas; fundraiser nears $200K

Nagamallaiah, 50, was killed at the Downtown Suites motel by co-worker Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, a 37-year-old Cuban national with a violent criminal history

Gun shooting, mass shooting

Cobos-Martinez was released from ICE custody earlier this year after Cuba refused to accept his deportation due to his criminal record | Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Houston
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The family of Chandra Mouli "Bob" Nagamallaiah, the Indian-origin motel manager brutally beheaded in Dallas earlier this week, will hold his funeral on Saturday at 2 pm at Flower Mound Family Funeral Home in Flower Mound, Texas.

A fundraiser launched to support Nagamallaiah's wife, Nisha, and 18-year-old son, Gaurav who witnessed the attack has raised nearly $200,000, at last reckoning, to help cover funeral expenses and Gaurav's college education.

Nagamallaiah, 50, was killed at the Downtown Suites motel by co-worker Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, a 37-year-old Cuban national with a violent criminal history.

Cobos-Martinez was released from ICE custody earlier this year after Cuba refused to accept his deportation due to his criminal record.

 

Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin said the case underscores broader immigration challenges.

"This is exactly why the Trump Administration was removing criminal illegal aliens to third countries such as Uganda and South Sudan," she said, pointing out policy gaps that allowed the suspect to remain in the country despite a deportation order.

The Consulate General of India in Houston is closely monitoring the case and providing consular support.

Consul General DC Manjunath said the consulate "is in contact with the family and local authorities, offering all necessary assistance."  The Indian-American community expressed shock and grief.

Gitesh Desai, president of SEWA International's Houston chapter, said, "This crime has devastated our community. We are offering every form of support possible to the grieving family."  The Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America condemned the killing, calling it part of a disturbing national trend.

"These tragedies highlight an alarming societal breakdown where political discord erodes cohesion, violence spreads unchecked, and government responses are mere lip service. We demand full investigations and a national inquiry into America's collapsing civil dialogue," it said.

Indiaspora, a global network of Indian-origin leaders, said it was "deeply saddened and horrified by the brutality of this crime" and condemned the violent act "in the strongest possible terms."  "Every person deserves safety and dignity regardless of identity," it said.

Suhag Shukla, Executive Director of the Hindu American Foundation, said, "Amidst several grotesque murders across America, our community is shaken again now by the brutal beheading of Chandra Mouli Nagamallaiah by a repeat offender who was to be removed from our country. In times like this, we must remember our shared humanity and choose patience and acceptance over violence."  Dallas Police have confirmed the killing was recorded on motel CCTV cameras.

Cobos-Martinez remains jailed without bond pending trial.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

