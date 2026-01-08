Trump invites Colombian Prez to WH days after threatening military strike

President Donald Trump abruptly changed his tone on Wednesday about his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, saying the two had exchanged a friendly phone call and that he'd invited the leader of the South American country to the White House.

It was a Great Honor to speak with the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who called to explain the situation of drugs and other disagreements that we have had, Trump posted on his social media site Wednesday night.

"I appreciated his call and tone, and look forward to meeting him in the near future, he added.

Trump said the meeting would take place at the White House.