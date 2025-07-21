Trump lashes out after illegal immigrant shoots off-duty officer in NY

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) raged on Truth Social after an illegal immigrant shot an off-duty US Customs and Border Protection officer.

Trump alleged that the shooter was apprehended earlier in April 2023 but was released instead of being deported.

"Last night, in New York City, an incredible CBP Officer was shot in the face by an Illegal Alien Monster freed into the Country under Joe Biden. He was apprehended at the Border in April 2023 but, instead of being deported, was RELEASED. The CBP Officer bravely fought off his attacker, despite his wounds, demonstrating enormous Skill and Courage. The Democrats have flooded our Nation with Criminal Invaders, and now, they must all be thrown out or, in some cases, immediately prosecuted in that we cannot take a chance that they are able to come back. That's how evil and dangerous they are!" Trump said.

According to the New York Post, it reported that the officer shot the person and wounded him. ALSO READ: Trump signs first US law on stablecoins, hails it a 'financial revolution' The suspect has been identified as Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, a 21-year-old Dominican national with a lengthy rap sheet in New York, according to sources, but he was let go each time he was busted, despite having a deportation order. Nunez entered the US illegally via the southern border under US President Joe Biden's administration, the Department of Homeland Security said on Sunday, as per the New York Post. The 42-year-old federal agent and a female companion were sitting on a rock along the Hudson River in Fort Washington Park in Manhattan when they were ambushed by the two men on a moped around 11:50 pm, according to police sources.