Home / World News / Trump lashes out after illegal immigrant shoots off-duty officer in NY

Trump lashes out after illegal immigrant shoots off-duty officer in NY

Trump alleged that the shooter was apprehended earlier in April 2023 but was released instead of being deported

Donald Trump, Trump
US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) raged on Truth Social after an illegal immigrant shot an off-duty US Customs and Border Protection officer. (Photo: Reuters)
ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 6:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) raged on Truth Social after an illegal immigrant shot an off-duty US Customs and Border Protection officer.

Trump alleged that the shooter was apprehended earlier in April 2023 but was released instead of being deported.

"Last night, in New York City, an incredible CBP Officer was shot in the face by an Illegal Alien Monster freed into the Country under Joe Biden. He was apprehended at the Border in April 2023 but, instead of being deported, was RELEASED. The CBP Officer bravely fought off his attacker, despite his wounds, demonstrating enormous Skill and Courage. The Democrats have flooded our Nation with Criminal Invaders, and now, they must all be thrown out or, in some cases, immediately prosecuted in that we cannot take a chance that they are able to come back. That's how evil and dangerous they are!" Trump said.

According to the New York Post, it reported that the officer shot the person and wounded him. 

The suspect has been identified as Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, a 21-year-old Dominican national with a lengthy rap sheet in New York, according to sources, but he was let go each time he was busted, despite having a deportation order.

Nunez entered the US illegally via the southern border under US President Joe Biden's administration, the Department of Homeland Security said on Sunday, as per the New York Post.

The 42-year-old federal agent and a female companion were sitting on a rock along the Hudson River in Fort Washington Park in Manhattan when they were ambushed by the two men on a moped around 11:50 pm, according to police sources.

After a brief exchange and tussle, one of the moped-riding men fired a gun hit the victim in the face and left forearm, as per the New York Post.

Mayor Eric Adams addressed the mounting criticism during a visit to the wounded victim officer in Harlem Hospital on Sunday.

"Our goal is to get dangerous people off the streets. And we have done that with our federal partners. You know of the number of dangerous gang take downs we've participated in. Whatever we need to do in our federal laws to ensure that dangerous people are not on our streets, federal authorities need to do that," the Mayor said, as per The New York Post.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japanese PM Ishiba's coalition loses majority in upper house election

Iran may hold nuclear talks with UK, France, Germany next week: Report

Sequoia partner's social media post on Mamdani sets off chain reaction

Children exposed to heat wave may lose up to 1.5 years of schooling: Report

Syria's Bedouins withdraws from Druze-majority city after weeklong fighting

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump’s immigration agendaimmigration laws

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 6:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story