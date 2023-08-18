Home / World News / Trump lawyers seek Apr 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case

Trump lawyers seek Apr 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case

Trump's 2024 calendar was already expected to be packed with court dates and campaign appearances

AP Washington
And a federal judge in Florida has set a May 20 trial date on charges that Trump illegally hoarded classified documents and concealed them from investigators | (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 9:28 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Lawyers for Donald Trump asked a federal judge in Washington to push back until years after the election a trial in Washington on charges that the former president conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The suggested April 2026 date is a dramatic counter to the Justice Department's recommendation last week that the trial should begin Jan. 2, 2024. The question is ultimately up to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is expected to set at least a tentative trial date during an Aug. 28 court hearing.

In a filing, Trump's lawyers say the years-long delay is necessary both because of the unprecedented nature of the case and the massive amount of information 11.5 million pages that they have to review. They said they would have to review about 100,000 pages per day in order to meet the Justice Department's proposed trial date.

If we were to print and stack 11.5 million pages of documents, with no gap between pages, at 200 pages per inch, the result would be a tower of paper stretching nearly 5,000 feet into the sky. That is taller than the Washington Monument, stacked on top of itself eight times, with nearly a million pages to spare, the defense lawyers wrote.

Trump's 2024 calendar was already expected to be packed with court dates and campaign appearances.

He is confronting both a presidential primary season and four criminal cases in four different cities. Next March 25, he is set for trial in a New York state case related to an alleged hush money payment to a porn actor. Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, where Trump was charged earlier this week with trying to undo the results of that state's presidential election, have proposed a March 4 trial date though that is likely to slip given the complexity of a sprawling racketeering case that involves 19 defendants.

And a federal judge in Florida has set a May 20 trial date on charges that Trump illegally hoarded classified documents and concealed them from investigators.

Also Read

Why has Donald Trump been indicted and can he run for 2024 elections?

Donald Trump to appear in New York court today: What happens next?

Donald Trump faces setbacks in other probes as New York case proceeds

Trump heads to NY to face civil trial after suing ex-lawyer for $500mn

Trump could soon be indicted in Georgia over election manipulation case

Over 15 million people suffer from food insecurity in Afghanistan: Report

China appears to be building an airstrip on disputed South China Sea island

Trump cancels scheduled press conference on election fraud claims

Elon Musk calls Indian-American Ramaswamy a promising candidate for US prez

Apple advances chip secrets' suit against former employees poached by Rivos

Topics :Donald TrumpLawyersUnited StatesLawsuits

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Burman family is a 'long-term investor' in Religare, says Mohit Burman

Future Retail resolution professional moves NCLT against Kishore Biyani

Election News

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidates

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plans

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story