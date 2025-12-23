'Don't play tough': Trump warns Maduro as Russia, China back Venezuela

US President Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, suggesting it would be “smart” for him to step down as Washington intensifies pressure on Caracas.

The remarks signal a further escalation in tensions between the two countries, even as Russia and China strongly criticise the US approach, Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Monday, Trump was asked whether Washington’s aim was to remove Maduro from power. He said, “Well, I think it probably would... That’s up to him what he wants to do. I think it’d be smart for him to do that. But again, we’re gonna find out."

Trump also issued a direct warning to the Venezuelan leader, suggesting serious consequences if he resists US pressure. “If he wants to do something, if he plays tough, it’ll be the last time he’s ever able to play ‌tough,” Trump said. US chases oil tankers, seizes millions of barrels Trump’s remarks followed ongoing US Coast Guard operations targeting Venezuelan oil shipments. For a second day straight, the coast guard was chasing a third oil tanker that US officials described as part of a “dark fleet” used by Venezuela to bypass US sanctions. ALSO READ: US Coast Guard pursuing another tanker helping Venezuela skirt sanctions “It’s moving along, and we’ll end up getting it,” Trump said. He also confirmed that Washington intends to keep the vessels already seized, along with nearly four million barrels of Venezuelan oil. “Maybe we’ll sell it. Maybe we’ll keep it. Maybe we will use it in the strategic reserves,” he said. “We’re keeping it. We’re keeping the ships also.”

Military build-up The pressure on Caracas coincides with a significant US military buildup in the region. Washington says the operations are aimed at stopping drug trafficking, pointing to more than two dozen strikes on suspected trafficking vessels in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea near Venezuela. Caracas insists that the real objective of US actions is regime change and control over Venezuela’s vast oil reserves, which are the largest in the world. The Venezuelan government has described the seizure of its vessels as acts of “international piracy”, Al Jazeera reported. Maduro responds Maduro responded to Trump’s latest statements within hours during a speech broadcast on Venezuelan state television. He said that Trump should address domestic challenges instead of threatening another country.

ALSO READ: US expands sanctions against Maduro family members, close associates “He would be better off in his own country on economic and social issues, and he would be better off in the world if he took care of his country’s affairs,” Maduro said. Russia, China back Venezuela Russia has voiced alarm over US actions in the Caribbean. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed “deep concern” during a phone call with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, warning that the operations could destabilise the region and disrupt international shipping. Moscow “reaffirmed its full support for and solidarity with the Venezuelan leadership and people in the current context”, according to a Russian foreign ministry statement.