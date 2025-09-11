Home / World News / Trump marks 9/11 anniversary at Pentagon, pledges to honour heroes

The Pentagon's 9/11 observance ceremony, which has traditionally been held near the building's memorial outside its walls, was moved into the internal courtyard late Wednesday night

Trump visited Pentagon chapel after ceremony and lays a wreath. The wreath, laid by the president and first lady, was in remembrance of the 184 service members and civilians who were killed 24 years ago at the Pentagon. (Photo: Reuters)
AP Washington
Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 11:30 PM IST
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are marking 24 years since the September 11, 2001, attacks at a service at the Pentagon on Thursday.

The remembrances are being held during a time of increased political tensions. The 9/11 anniversary, often promoted as a day of national unity, comes a day after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at a college in Utah.

Trump visited Pentagon chapel after ceremony and lays a wreath. The wreath, laid by the president and first lady, was in remembrance of the 184 service members and civilians who were killed 24 years ago at the Pentagon.

Both also signed a guest book.

Trump wraps 9/11 commemoration by pledging to honour the heroes  We will defend the nation they served, the values they upheld and the freedom for which they died, he said. We will support our troops, we will protect our families, and we will preserve the American way of life for every future generation.

We will build taller, grow stronger, fight harder and soar higher, and together we will go forward as one people with one heart, one faith, one flag and one glorious destiny under almighty God, Trump said.

Location of Pentagon's 9/11 ceremony was moved to internal courtyard  The Pentagon's 9/11 observance ceremony, which has traditionally been held near the building's memorial outside its walls, was moved into the internal courtyard late Wednesday night.

Defense officials acknowledged the move at the event featuring President Trump but deferred questions about what drove the move to the White House. It came hours after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at an outdoor event at a Utah university. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

