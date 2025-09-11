Trump marks 9/11 anniversary at Pentagon, pledges to honour heroes

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are marking 24 years since the September 11, 2001, attacks at a service at the Pentagon on Thursday.

Trump visited Pentagon chapel after ceremony and lays a wreath. The wreath, laid by the president and first lady, was in remembrance of the 184 service members and civilians who were killed 24 years ago at the Pentagon.

Both also signed a guest book. Trump wraps 9/11 commemoration by pledging to honour the heroes We will defend the nation they served, the values they upheld and the freedom for which they died, he said. We will support our troops, we will protect our families, and we will preserve the American way of life for every future generation. We will build taller, grow stronger, fight harder and soar higher, and together we will go forward as one people with one heart, one faith, one flag and one glorious destiny under almighty God, Trump said. Location of Pentagon's 9/11 ceremony was moved to internal courtyard The Pentagon's 9/11 observance ceremony, which has traditionally been held near the building's memorial outside its walls, was moved into the internal courtyard late Wednesday night.