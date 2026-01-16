Trump may slap tariffs on countries that don't back his Greenland plans

President Donald Trump suggested Friday that he may punish countries with tariffs if they don't back the US controlling Greenland, a message that came as a Congressional delegation met Danish and Greenlandic lawmakers in Copenhagen and sought to lower tensions.

Trump for months has insisted that the US should control Greenland, a semiautonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark, and said earlier this week that anything less than the Arctic island being in US hands would be “unacceptable.” “I may put a tariff on countries if they don't go along with Greenland,” he said Friday, without providing details. “We need Greenland for national security.” He had not previously mentioned using tariffs to try to force the issue.