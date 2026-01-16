Home / World News / Trump may slap tariffs on countries that don't back his Greenland plans

Earlier this week, the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland met in Washington this week with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio

US President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 9:54 PM IST
President Donald Trump suggested Friday that he may punish countries with tariffs if they don't back the US controlling Greenland, a message that came as a Congressional delegation met Danish and Greenlandic lawmakers in Copenhagen and sought to lower tensions. 
Trump for months has insisted that the US should control Greenland, a semiautonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark, and said earlier this week that anything less than the Arctic island being in US hands would be “unacceptable.” “I may put a tariff on countries if they don't go along with Greenland,” he said Friday, without providing details. “We need Greenland for national security.” He had not previously mentioned using tariffs to try to force the issue. 
Earlier this week, the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland met in Washington this week with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. 
That encounter didn't resolve the deep differences, but did produce an agreement to set up a working group — on whose purpose Denmark and the White House then offered sharply diverging public views. Greenland is a semiautonomous territory of Denmark, a NATO ally of the US.
First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 9:39 PM IST

