Trump Media gains, even as Truth Social parent reports $19 mn loss

Trump Media said some of its costs related to the launch of its new TV streaming service called Truth+

Trump created the company after he was banned from Twitter and Facebook following the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot | (Photo: PTI)
AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 8:47 AM IST
The parent company of Donald Trump's social networking site Truth Social lost $19.2 million in the last quarter, according to an earnings report released on the same day he won back the presidency.

Trump Media and Technology Group reported late Tuesday that much of that loss stemmed from more than $ 12 million in legal fees, along with a decline in revenue, according to the surprise Election Day earnings report.

Its stock price surged Wednesday but that was more likely due to Trump's defeat of Vice President Kamala Harris to retake the presidency than on its profit prospects.

Trump created the company after he was banned from Twitter and Facebook following the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Revenue for the three-month period that ended on September 30 was just over $1 million, down nearly 6 per cent from a year earlier. Trump Media, based in Sarasota, Florida, has lost more than $363 million so far this year.

Trump Media said some of its costs related to the launch of its new TV streaming service called Truth+.

CEO and former Republican US Rep. Devin Nunes said in a statement the company continues to explore additional possibilities for growth such as mergers with other companies that would benefit from Trump Media technology and branding.

The company said in a regulatory finding that its success depends in part on the reputation and popularity of President Donald J. Trump.

Topics :US presidential electionUS ElectionsDonald Trump

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 8:47 AM IST

