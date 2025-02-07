Trump orders USAID staff cut from 10,000 to 300, global aid in limbo

President Donald Trump’s administration is cutting the US Agency for International Development (USAID) workforce to fewer than 300 employees from its global staff of over 10,000, reported Reuters citing sources. The move is part of a sweeping government reorganisation led by billionaire Elon Musk , a close Trump ally, who has targeted USAID since the president took office on January 20. The restructuring leaves only 294 employees in place, including just 12 in the Africa bureau and eight in the Asia bureau. ‘Outrageous’ cuts spark backlash Critics say the drastic cuts could have dire consequences for global aid efforts. “That’s outrageous,” said J Brian Atwood, who led USAID for over six years. He warned that gutting the agency would effectively dismantle a program that has saved millions of lives. “A lot of people will not survive,” Atwood said.

Aid programs in crisis as staff put on leave

The cuts come as Trump and Musk accuse USAID staff of corruption, a claim that is dismissed by experts. Dozens of employees have been placed on leave, hundreds of contractors have been laid off, and critical aid programs worldwide are now in jeopardy.

On Tuesday, the administration ordered all directly hired USAID employees globally to be placed on leave and recalled thousands of personnel stationed overseas.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that some programs may be exempt, but stop-work orders have already disrupted efforts to fight disease, prevent famine, and reduce poverty. Aid partners dependent on USAID funding are also facing severe financial distress.

Plan to merge USAID with State Department

The Trump administration aims to merge USAID with the State Department, now led by Rubio. However, this merger may require congressional approval, as USAID was created and funded by legislation still in effect.

USAID, which managed over $40 billion in aid in 2023, employed more than 10,000 people worldwide—two-thirds of them outside the US, according to the Congressional Research Service.

On Thursday, some employees received termination notices, sources told Reuters.

According to a notice on the USAID website, all direct-hire staff will be placed on administrative leave starting Friday, February 7, except for those assigned to mission-critical roles. Employees who are required to continue working will be notified by 3 pm EST on Thursday.

Global impact of USAID shutdown

USAID provides humanitarian aid to 130 countries, including war-torn and impoverished nations. In 2023, its largest aid recipients were Ukraine, Ethiopia, Jordan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, Yemen, and Afghanistan. With the agency's future now uncertain, global relief efforts are at risk of being derailed—leaving millions of people vulnerable.