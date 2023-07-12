Trump must face E. Jean Carroll defamation suit as DOJ reverses course

The move is a reversal of a previous department opinion that concluded Trump was protected by the Westfall Act, which bars civil suits against employees of the federal government over claims that relate to their official duties.
The DOJ revisited the issue after an appeals court clarified that workers are only protected by the law if their actions were intended to help the government. According to the DOJ, Trump’s argument that his comments about Carroll were intended only to serve the US was undermined by a May jury finding in a parallel case that he had abused Carroll “long before he became President.”