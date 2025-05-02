Home / World News / Trump names Rubio as interim NSA, Waltz to be nominated ambassador to UN

Trump names Rubio as interim NSA, Waltz to be nominated ambassador to UN

Trump said Rubio will continue to serve as secretary of state

Marco Rubio
Marco Rubio
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he's naming Secretary of State Marco Rubio as acting national security adviser to replace Mike Waltz, whom he is nominating for United Nations ambassador.

Trump announced the moves shortly after news broke that Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong were departing the administration just weeks after it was revealed that Waltz added a journalist to a Signal chat being used to discuss military plans.

I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations. From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation's Interests first, Trump wrote on social media.

In the interim, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as National Security Advisor, while continuing his strong leadership at the State Department. Together, we will continue to fight tirelessly to Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN.

