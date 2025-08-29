Home / World News / Trump 'not happy but not surprised' by Russian strikes on Ukraine: WH

Trump 'not happy but not surprised' by Russian strikes on Ukraine: WH

Russia carried out long-range strikes on Ukrainian military targets on Thursday, deploying a range of weapons including hypersonic air-launched Kinzhal missiles

US President Donald Trump
Leavitt added that while the President desires an end to the war, both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 6:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President Donald Trump was "not happy" but "not surprised" over air strikes conducted by Russia on Ukraine, the White House said.

"He was not happy about this news, but he was also not surprised," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a media briefing.

Leavitt added that while the President desires an end to the war, both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "must want it to end as well".

The air strikes were the second-largest since the start of the conflict, resulting in at least 19 deaths, including four children, officials said.

ALSO READ: 21 killed, 48 injured in major Russian missile strike on central Kyiv

White House Press secretary also revealed that the president plans to "make some additional statements on this later" without giving further specifics.

The remarks come amid ongoing efforts by the United States and Russia to find a resolution, with both sides holding the much-anticipated truce talks in Alaska to discuss ending the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia carried out long-range strikes on Ukrainian military targets on Thursday, deploying a range of weapons including hypersonic air-launched Kinzhal missiles, the Defense Ministry in Moscow reported, according to RT.

The strikes reportedly hit multiple weapons plants and airfields, the Moscow-based ministry claimed, confirming earlier reports of attacks originating from Kiev. Ukraine's military said it intercepted most of the incoming drones and missiles but acknowledged successful Russian strikes at 13 locations, with additional damage caused by debris from downed weapons, RT reported.

Footage of one of the attacks, apparently captured on CCTV, circulated online, showing two missiles hitting the same location in central Kyiv. RT reported that some sources identified the site as the office of the defence company Ukrspecsystems on Zhilyanskaya Street, which police cordoned off on Thursday.

Igor Zinkevich, a Lviv city council member, told RT that Russia also targeted a plant in Kyiv operated by the Turkish military firm Bayraktar, marking the fourth such attack in six months.

Earlier in August, Russia's Federal Security Service said it had carried out an operation with the military targeting Ukraine's Sapsan ballistic missile program, claiming to have infiltrated the project and caused "colossal" damage through subsequent strikes, RT reported.

Moscow has repeatedly accused Western nations of turning Ukraine into a proxy force by supplying weapons and funds, while arguing that Kiev's war effort is unsustainable and serves foreign rather than Ukrainian interests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO has inspired followers, say prosecutors

21 killed, 48 injured in major Russian missile strike on central Kyiv

Tesla EU sales plunge 40% in July as anger at Musk drives 7th monthly drop

Meituan's loss warning spurs nearly $27 billion China's internet rout

Nvidia CEO says AI boom far from over after tepid sales forecast

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationRussia Ukraine ConflictRussia Oil production

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 6:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story