'We can't delay': Trump demands Attorney General to act against rivals

US President Donald Trump on Saturday publicly urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to bring criminal charges against three of his top political adversaries. These include former FBI director James Comey, Senator Adam Schiff of California and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said he had reviewed “over 30 statements and posts” criticising the lack of action, calling the trio “guilty as hell” and insisting that delays were “killing our reputation and credibility”. Later, he told reporters he wanted prosecutors to “act fast”. “If they’re not guilty, that’s fine. If they are guilty, or if they should be charged, they should be charged, and we have to do it now,” CNN quoted him as saying.

He subsequently tempered his remarks, describing Bondi as “very careful” and “very smart,” while still pushing for a tougher approach. Why Trump targets Comey, Schiff and James Trump’s long-running animosity toward the three figures stems from years of investigations and litigation. James Comey: Fired by Trump in May 2017, he was later branded by him as a “LEAKER & LIAR” who “should be prosecuted” Adam Schiff: Trump accused Schiff of “treason” during the Ukraine impeachment saga, mocked him as “pencil neck” and suggested arrest Letitia James: As New York’s attorney general, she spearheaded the civil fraud case against Trump’s business. Trump has called her “racist” and derided her with the epithet “Peekaboo”