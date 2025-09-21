Home / World News / 'We can't delay': Trump demands Attorney General to act against rivals

'We can't delay': Trump demands Attorney General to act against rivals

Trump pressed Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute James Comey, Adam Schiff and Letitia James, citing delays in EDVA after a top US attorney's exit and a new interim appointment

Donald Trump
Donald Trump. (Image: Bloomberg)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 10:18 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump on Saturday publicly urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to bring criminal charges against three of his top political adversaries. These include former FBI director James Comey, Senator Adam Schiff of California and New York Attorney General Letitia James.
 
In a Truth Social post, Trump said he had reviewed “over 30 statements and posts” criticising the lack of action, calling the trio “guilty as hell” and insisting that delays were “killing our reputation and credibility”. Later, he told reporters he wanted prosecutors to “act fast”. “If they’re not guilty, that’s fine. If they are guilty, or if they should be charged, they should be charged, and we have to do it now,” CNN quoted him as saying.
 
He subsequently tempered his remarks, describing Bondi as “very careful” and “very smart,” while still pushing for a tougher approach.
 

Why Trump targets Comey, Schiff and James

 
Trump’s long-running animosity toward the three figures stems from years of investigations and litigation.
 
James Comey: Fired by Trump in May 2017, he was later branded by him as a “LEAKER & LIAR” who “should be prosecuted”
 
Adam Schiff: Trump accused Schiff of “treason” during the Ukraine impeachment saga, mocked him as “pencil neck” and suggested arrest
 
Letitia James: As New York’s attorney general, she spearheaded the civil fraud case against Trump’s business. Trump has called her “racist” and derided her with the epithet “Peekaboo”
 

What may have triggered Trump's reaction?

 
Trump’s pressure came a day after US attorney Erik Siebert exited his post in the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) following reported disagreements over evidence thresholds in cases involving Letitia James. Trump claimed Siebert had been fired, though Siebert said he had resigned.
 
Bondi elevated Mary “Maggie” Cleary as acting US attorney. Trump has also floated naming his lawyer Lindsey Halligan to a permanent EDVA role, according to Politico and other outlets.
 

Political interference concerns

 
Trump’s direct calls for charges highlight ongoing concerns about political interference in Justice Department decision-making. While presidents can signal policy priorities, charging decisions traditionally rest with prosecutors based on law and evidence.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Multiple people shot at New Hampshire country club, 1 suspect in custody

Chinese savers have $23 trillion with few attractive options beyond stocks

160-mile march for democracy arrives in Washington from Philadelphia

TikTok deal with China ensures US control of board, algorithm: White House

After cuts to food stamps, Trump admin ends annual US hunger report

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationUS politicsBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story