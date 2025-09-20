Trump predicts US govt could shut down on Oct 1 amid funding stalemate

By Josh Wingrove and Erik Wasson

President Donald Trump predicted that a US government shutdown is likely, citing a stalemate between his party and Democrats.

“We’ll continue to talk to the Democrats but I think you could very well end up with a closed country for a period of time,” Trump said Friday in the Oval Office.

ALSO READ: Trump launches US 'Gold Card' visa programme to attract wealthy immigrants The Senate, which can take several days to pass legislation, afterward left town for a break lasting until Sept. 29. The House plans a longer recess extending until Oct 7. The prospect of a shutdown increased after Senate Republicans and Democrats earlier Friday each blocked rival plans to provide temporary funding.

Financial markets tend to shrug off threats of a shutdown as just more heated Washington rhetoric given the history of standoffs being resolved at the last minute. Both sides are more dug in this time so a shutdown is both more likely and more difficult to end this time. US equity markets, large-cap companies and major US government contractors are unlikely to be affected much in a short shutdown, even if it continues for a few weeks, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence analysis. But a longer funding lapse could start to impact economic growth, with a month-long shutdown lowering quarterly GDP growth by 0.4 per cent points as a rule of thumb, according to Bloomberg Economics.

Democrats are demanding a boost to health care spending while Republicans refuse to go along and instead back a simple bill to keep the lights on through Nov 21. Republican leaders hope Democrats will drop their demands and concede as the deadline nears rather than risk blame for a disruption in government services. “The choice is pretty clear,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said just before the chamber’s vote earlier Friday. “It’s going to be funding the government through a clean, short-term continuing resolution or it’s going to be a government shutdown. That’s the choice Democrats have.”

The Republican interim funding plan garnered only 44 votes, falling short of the 60 votes needed to overcome procedural obstacles in the Senate. Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer put forward a rival plan to finance the government through Oct 31 and that failed on a 47-to-45 vote. Thune called the proposal “unserious” in urging his members to unite in opposing it. ALSO READ: Trump to impose $100K fee per year for H-1B visas, likely to impact Indians The $1.5 trillion Democratic measure would spend $350 billion to extend permanently expiring Obamacare tax subsidies for the middle class and would reverse a nearly $1 trillion cut to Medicaid spending enacted by Republicans as part of Trump’s tax legislation this summer.

Schumer argued that a battle over the subsidies was needed now given that insurers will send out premium increase notices Nov 1. Thune has said he would “look at” the Obamacare issue later in the year. “Americans will see the glaring contrast between the Republican plan continuing the status quo of Donald Trump’s health-care cuts and high costs and the Democratic plan to avoid a shutdown while lowering premiums, fixing Medicaid, and protecting funds for scientific and medical research,” Schumer said Thursday on the Senate floor. Democrats, unable to slow Trump’s agenda or even garner much media attention for their efforts, are under increasing pressure to risk a shutdown. Schumer in March backed off from a similar threat and allowed 10 Democrats to vote for a temporary spending bill. He is taking a tougher line this time, even as some of the same 10 senators refuse to say how they will vote in the end.