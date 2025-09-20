Home / World News / Nato intercepts three Russian jets that entered Estonian airspace

Nato intercepts three Russian jets that entered Estonian airspace

The three MiG-31 jets entered Estonia's airspace without authorisation and remained there for approximately 12 minutes, the Estonian Foreign Ministry said

Estonia flag
Following the incident, Estonia requested consultations under Nato's Article 4, with PM Michal calling the violation "totally unacceptable" | Photo: Shutterstock
ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 8:10 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nato intercepted three Russian fighter jets that entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland on Friday, CNN reported, citing the Estonian Foreign Ministry and a Nato spokesperson.

The three MiG-31 jets entered Estonia's airspace without authorisation and remained there for approximately 12 minutes, the ministry said. Italian F-35s stationed in Estonia under Nato's Eastern Sentry operation, alongside Swedish and Finnish aircraft, responded to the incursion, Nato Allied Command Operations headquarters confirmed.

Estonian Prime Minister Krisen Michal said the Russian jets were ultimately "forced to flee." Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte commended the alliance's response, describing it as "quick and decisive."

Following the incident, Estonia requested consultations under Nato's Article 4, with Michal calling the violation "totally unacceptable." Nato spokesperson Allison Hart confirmed that the North Atlantic Council will convene early next week to discuss the matter in detail. Article 4 allows any Nato member to raise concerns to the council when its territorial integrity, political independence, or security is threatened, CNN reported.

Poland similarly triggered such a consultation last week after Russian drones and fighter jets entered its airspace.

The Estonian foreign ministry also summoned Russia's charge d'affaires in response to the breach. Hours later, Poland's border guard reported that two Russian fighter jets conducted a "low-level pass" over a Baltic Sea oil platform owned by Polish company Petrobaltic. "Polish security services are constantly monitoring the situation," the border guard said.

These incidents are the latest in a series of airspace violations by Russian jets and drones targeting Nato member states in recent days. "Russia has already violated Estonia's airspace four times this year, which is unacceptable. But today's incursion, involving three fighter aircraft, is unprecedentedly brazen," Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said as reported by CNN.

Tsahkna added, "Russia's increasingly extensive testing of boundaries and growing aggressiveness must be met with a swift increase in political and economic pressure."

Romania's Foreign Minister Oana Toiu told CNN that she had spoken with her Estonian counterpart about the incident. "We are clear on the fact that it is unacceptable. Russia is trying to undermine Nato's coherence, but they are achieving the exact opposite," Toiu said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump announces third US military strike on alleged drug-smuggling vessel

Trump administration plans $6.4 billion in weapons sales to Israel

India backs UNGA move allowing Abbas to address session via video

US judge dismisses Trump's $15 bn defamation suit against New York Times

Oli denies issuing shooting orders during Gen-Z protests in Nepal

Topics :NATONATO allianceRussia Ukraine ConflictRussiaEstonia

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 8:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story