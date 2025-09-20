Nato intercepts three Russian jets that entered Estonian airspace

Nato intercepted three Russian fighter jets that entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland on Friday, CNN reported, citing the Estonian Foreign Ministry and a Nato spokesperson.

The three MiG-31 jets entered Estonia's airspace without authorisation and remained there for approximately 12 minutes, the ministry said. Italian F-35s stationed in Estonia under Nato's Eastern Sentry operation, alongside Swedish and Finnish aircraft, responded to the incursion, Nato Allied Command Operations headquarters confirmed.

Estonian Prime Minister Krisen Michal said the Russian jets were ultimately "forced to flee." Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte commended the alliance's response, describing it as "quick and decisive."

Following the incident, Estonia requested consultations under Nato's Article 4, with Michal calling the violation "totally unacceptable." Nato spokesperson Allison Hart confirmed that the North Atlantic Council will convene early next week to discuss the matter in detail. Article 4 allows any Nato member to raise concerns to the council when its territorial integrity, political independence, or security is threatened, CNN reported. ALSO READ: Russian drone invasion in Poland could have been 'mistake', says Trump Poland similarly triggered such a consultation last week after Russian drones and fighter jets entered its airspace. The Estonian foreign ministry also summoned Russia's charge d'affaires in response to the breach. Hours later, Poland's border guard reported that two Russian fighter jets conducted a "low-level pass" over a Baltic Sea oil platform owned by Polish company Petrobaltic. "Polish security services are constantly monitoring the situation," the border guard said.