Trump proposes 30-day ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine war, threatens sanctions

Posting on his private social media platform, Truth Social, Trump stated:

“Talks with Russia/Ukraine continue. The US calls for, ideally, a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. Hopefully, an acceptable ceasefire will be observed, and both Countries will be held accountable for respecting the sanctity of these direct negotiations. If the ceasefire is not respected, the US and its partners will impose further sanctions. Thousands of young soldiers are dying every week, and everybody should want it to STOP. I do, and the United States of America does, also. As President, I will stay committed to securing Peace between Russia and Ukraine, together with the Europeans, and a Lasting Peace it will be! This ceasefire must ultimately build toward a Peace Agreement. It can all be done very quickly, and I will be available on a moment’s notice if my services are needed. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

ALSO READ: Ukraine says Russia violating its own 3-day ceasefire, calls it a 'farce' His remarks come as both Russia and Ukraine reported attacks on their security forces, despite a 72-hour ceasefire announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the Associated Press, one civilian was killed and two others injured after Russian forces dropped guided air bombs in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region.

US offers support for talks to end the Russia–Ukraine war

In his post, Trump said he would “stay committed” to securing peace between Russia and Ukraine—marking a shift from earlier remarks made by him and his administration last month, in which they indicated that the US might withdraw support for talks if negotiations stalled.

Trump also made it clear that both countries would bear responsibility for maintaining any ceasefire.

Earlier this week, US Vice President JD Vance remarked that Russia was “asking for too much” to end the war. He added that Russia had rejected the 30-day ceasefire offer and acknowledged a “big gulf” between Moscow and Kyiv, stressing that both sides must return to the table to negotiate a deal.