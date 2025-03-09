Sunday, March 09, 2025 | 06:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ukraine determined to end war with 'just and lasting peace': Zelenskyy

Ukraine determined to end war with 'just and lasting peace': Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President further said that next week, he will visit Saudi Arabia, where he will hold a meeting with the Crown Prince, followed by a meeting with the American team

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy also said that a meeting took place between the diplomatic teams of the UK and Ukraine to discuss steps to achieve peace | (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI Europe
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 6:24 AM IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared on Saturday details of the upcoming meeting between American and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia for negotiating peace talks as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to rage on.

He also said that a meeting took place between the diplomatic teams of the UK and Ukraine to discuss steps to achieve peace.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, "Today, a highly productive meeting took place in Kyiv between the diplomatic teams of Ukraine and the UK. We discussed our joint steps that could bring us closer to peace and accelerate diplomatic efforts. I'm grateful for the support. Ukraine is determined to do everything to end this war with a just and lasting peace as soon as possible."

 

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed strong appreciation for the support Ukraine has received during a European leaders summit in London on March 2, focused on Ukraine's future and its relationship with Europe.

During his recent visit to the UK, Zelenskyy and UK PM Keir Starmer discussed the challenges facing Ukraine and Europe, and efforts to achieve a just peace with strong security guarantees.

Earlier this year, the UK and Ukraine signed a 100-year partnership agreement, which had given a call for Ukraine's recovery and committed towards fostering technological innovation along with focus on several other areas.

The Ukrainian President further said that next week, he will visit Saudi Arabia, where he will hold a meeting with the Crown Prince, followed by a meeting with the American team.

"Next week, I will begin with a visit to Saudi Arabia. After my meeting on Monday with the Crown Prince, Ukrainian diplomatic and military representatives will stay for a meeting on Tuesday with the American team. The Ukrainian team will include Andriy Yermak, Andriy Sybiha, Rustem Umerov, and Pavlo Palisa," he stated in his post.

"On our side, we are fully committed to constructive dialogue, and we hope to discuss and agree on the necessary decisions and steps. Ukraine has been seeking peace from the very first second of this war. Realistic proposals are on the table. The key is to move quickly and effectively," Zelenskyy added.

Meanwhile, US envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed he would meet Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia, and would discuss an "initial ceasefire" and a "framework" for a longer agreement, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Notably, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the talks would take place in Jeddah.

Al Jazeera reported that this will be the first high-level gathering of US and Ukrainian officials since the February 28 meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Zelenskyy Ukraine Russia Ukraine Conflict Europe

First Published: Mar 09 2025 | 6:24 AM IST

