Home / World News / Zelenskyy hopes India will contribute to efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war

Zelenskyy hopes India will contribute to efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war

Our nations share the experience of standing up for freedom and dignity, as well as the pursuit of peace and development, the Ukrainian president wrote

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy's post on X came hours ahead of a summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, aimed at ending the war, now in its fourth year. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 11:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said he hoped New Delhi would contribute to efforts aimed at ending the war with Russia, as he wished India on its Independence Day. 
Zelenskyy's post on X came hours ahead of a summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, aimed at ending the war, now in its fourth year. 
Congratulating the people of India, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Zelenskyy said, “This week we had a good, candid conversation with Prime Minister @narendramodi when I had an opportunity to personally convey my best wishes on this occasion.” “Our nations share the experience of standing up for freedom and dignity, as well as the pursuit of peace and development,” the Ukrainian president wrote. 
“We hope that India will contribute to efforts aimed at ending the war, so that our freedom and sovereignty are truly secure,” Zelenskyy said. 
“I am confident that the potential for mutually beneficial Ukraine–India cooperation lies ahead — in science, technology, trade, and culture. Wishing peace and prosperity!” he further said. 
Trump last week announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on US imports from India -- raising the overall duty to 50 per cent -- as a penalty for the country's continued imports of Russian oil. The tariffs will come into effect from August 27. 
India on Thursday said it has not halted oil purchases from Russia in response to the US president's tariff threat and continues to buy based solely on economic considerations. 
Responding to the US tariffs, the Ministry of External Affairs had said that the targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable.
“Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security,” it said.
Trump has said that India's purchasing of Russian oil is “fuelling” the war machine.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Robots race, play football, crash and collapse at China's 'robot Olympics'

Global plastic treaty talks collapse as hardline stances stall progress

Trump signals semiconductor tariffs within weeks, may reach 300%

Donald Trump heads to 'high stakes' Alaska summit with Putin on Ukraine

Intel shares rise 4% on report of possible US government stake purchase

Topics :Independence DayZelenskyyIndiaRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story