Home / World News / Trump, Ramaswamy lead the race to face Biden in 2024, shows survey

Trump, Ramaswamy lead the race to face Biden in 2024, shows survey

The poll also mention that DeSantis, who despite registering 21 percent in June was in second place has witnessed a drastic fall as he currently stands at 10 per cent

BS Reporter
Donald Trump (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 11:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

In the 2024 Republican Primary, former President Trump continues to hold the majority of support with 56 per cent, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy, both of whom hold 10 per cent, according to a new Emerson College Polling survey of US voters.

The poll also highlighted that the Trump’s support has remained steady, while DeSantis’ support has decreased by eleven points over the summer, while Ramaswamy’s support has increased by eight points

The poll also mention that DeSantis, who despite registering  21 percent in June was in second place has witnessed a drastic fall as he currently stands at 10 per cent. On the other hand, Ramaswamy has risen to the second spot from a mere 2 per cent then.

While Trump’s support has increased, President Joe Biden has a 42 per cent job approval, and a 47 per cent disapproval rating. Biden’s approval has increased by one percentage point, Since the June Emerson national poll, while his disapproval rating has decreased by four points. The share of voters who are neutral toward the president has increased from 9 per cent to 11 per cent. 

Three percent of voters support former Vice President Mike Pence and Chris Christie respectively. Eleven percent are undecided.

Also Read

Why has Donald Trump been indicted and can he run for 2024 elections?

Biden falls onstage at graduation ceremony; White House says he's 'fine'

Donald Trump to appear in New York court today: What happens next?

"Only crime I've committed...": Trump's first remarks following arraignment

Nikki Haley to Vivek Ramaswamy, 3 Indian-Americans in US presidential race

China urges banks to boost loans to support recovery, cut debt risks

Vladimir Putin now turns to ruble and ballot to shore up authority

Bond market bulls at JPMorgan, Allianz double down on bet gone bad

Serbia will increase gas supply to Hungary if Ukraine exits transit deal

Telangana, Unesco join hands to implement UN recommendation on ethics of AI

Topics :Joe BidenUS presidential electionsDonald Trump

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story