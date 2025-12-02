Home / World News / Imran Khan 'perfectly fine' but facing mental torture, says sister

The development comes amid rumours on social media about Khan's health as his family was constantly being denied from meeting him in prison for more than a month

Imran khan
Imran khan | (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Islamabad/Lahore
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 11:02 PM IST
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan's health is "perfectly fine" but he is being subjected to "mental torture in solitary confinement", his sister Dr Uzma Khan said on Tuesday after meeting him at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

The development comes amid rumours on social media about Khan's health as his family was constantly being denied from meeting him in prison for more than a month.

Topics :Imran KhanPrime Minister Imran KhanImran Khan harassment issuePakistan

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

