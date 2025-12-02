Imran Khan 'perfectly fine' but facing mental torture, says sister

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan's health is "perfectly fine" but he is being subjected to "mental torture in solitary confinement", his sister Dr Uzma Khan said on Tuesday after meeting him at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

The development comes amid rumours on social media about Khan's health as his family was constantly being denied from meeting him in prison for more than a month.