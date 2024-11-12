Trump's presidency and Project 2025: A recipe for radical change?

The United States is witnessing an atmosphere of fear, mistrust, and division following Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 US presidential elections. Concerns are mounting over a controversial 900-page policy playbook ‘Project 2025’, which critics fear could lead to radical policy changes, particularly in immigration and abortion laws. While Trump has distanced himself from the document, the overwhelming Republican majority in Congress and the polarising nature of his presidency have amplified public anxiety.

What is Project 2025?

Project 2025 is a comprehensive policy document created by the Heritage Foundation, a prominent right-wing think tank that has influenced Republican administrations since Ronald Reagan. The document outlines far-right policy recommendations, including criminalising pornography, eliminating the Departments of Commerce and Education, and opposing abortion as health care. Its stance on immigration, however, has drawn the most attention. Critics fear it could reshape US immigration policies significantly, including the removal of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and expedited deportations without court hearings.

Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation, has championed Trump’s victory, stating, “The entire conservative movement stands united behind him as he prepares to secure our wide-open border, restore the rule of law, put parents back in charge of their children’s education, restore America to its proper place as a leader in manufacturing, put families and children first, and dismantle the deep state.”

Trump denies ties to Project 2025

Despite the growing association between Trump and Project 2025, the President-elect has repeatedly denied endorsing it. In a heated presidential debate, Kamala Harris raised concerns about the document, only for Trump to dismiss any connection. “I know nothing about Project 2025. I disagree with some of the things they’re saying, and some are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal,” Trump said on social media platform Truth Social.

However, reports from The New York Times reveal that many individuals involved in drafting the project were key Trump advisers during his first term.

Immigration under the lens

Immigration policies proposed in Project 2025 have been among the most contentious. The document advocates strict border control, expedited deportations, and the detention of undocumented immigrants with criminal records or deemed national security threats. It also seeks to curtail visas for foreign students and end TPS for 1.2 million immigrants. Critics argue these measures could undermine legal protections for vulnerable groups in the country.

A key concern is the plan to reduce state and local funding for legal assistance programs, leaving many immigrants without access to proper legal representation. Reports from Axios and Vera highlight that these measures could have devastating effects on immigrant communities.

Trump’s own agenda: Agenda 47

While distancing himself from Project 2025, Trump has unveiled his own policy blueprint, Agenda 47. It includes measures to crack down on gangs and human traffickers, deploy federal troops to restore law and order, and impose a travel ban on certain countries. Trump has also proposed denying citizenship to children of undocumented immigrants and suspending refugee entry.

Supporters argue that Agenda 47 reflects Trump’s focus on law and order rather than the broader, more extreme proposals of Project 2025. Kaizen Asiedu, a Trump supporter, took to social media to dispel fears about the project, stating, “There is a lot of misinformation about Project 2025. Trump already has his agenda, and it’s called Agenda 47.”

The fear persists

Despite Trump’s disavowal of Project 2025, its association with his presidency and the Republican majority in Congress continues to fuel concerns. Critics fear that even if the project is not fully implemented, elements of its far-right policies could shape the administration’s actions in areas like immigration, education, and abortion.