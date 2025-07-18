Trump authorises AG Pam Bondi to release Epstein grand jury records

Facing increased scrutiny over the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case, President Trump announced Friday that he had authorised Attorney General Pam Bondi to request court approval for the release of grand jury testimony, citing what he called an “ridiculous amount of publicity” surrounding the matter.
Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump accused Democrats of fuelling a “scam” and said the move was necessary to address growing public speculation. Grand jury proceedings are typically confidential, and court approval would be required to release any transcripts.
Pam Bondi later reposted Trump’s statement, confirming readiness to file a court motion immediately: “President Trump—we are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts,” she said.
White House earlier dismissed calls for special counsel
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had previously stated that Trump would not appoint a special counsel to investigate the Epstein case, describing calls for further action as politically motivated distractions.
The Trump administration has faced increasing pressure from within the Republicans, particularly supporters of the MAGA movement, to disclose all documents related to Epstein, including alleged links to high-profile individuals. Trump’s announcement, however, falls short of those demands.
Officials deny controversies, say ‘no client list’
Jeffrey Epstein, a financier with extensive elite connections, died by suicide in federal prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Officials have consistently maintained that there is no evidence of foul play or the existence of a so-called “client list”, dismissing persistent conspiracy theories that claim otherwise.
Earlier this month, a Justice Department and FBI memo stated that Epstein died by suicide and that no further records from the investigation would be released. It also denied allegations that Epstein had blackmailed influential figures.
Trump slams ‘fake’ birthday note report
Adding fuel to the controversy, The Wall Street Journal reported that a note allegedly bearing Trump’s signature and a sketch of a naked woman had been among Epstein’s 50th birthday messages in 2003.
Trump responded by threatening legal action against The Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Rupert Murdoch, calling the letter “fake” and accusing the media of relying on unreliable sources.
White House spokesperson Leavitt also dismissed The Wall Street Journal report, stating the document was fabricated.
House GOP split amid calls for transparency
Meanwhile, The New York Times reported that House Republicans, under pressure from both Democrats and their own constituents, have agreed to consider a nonbinding resolution urging the Justice Department to release further materials from the Epstein case. While this breaks from Trump’s insistence on moving on, it is unclear whether the resolution will advance to a vote, amid divisions within the GOP.