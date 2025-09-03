Home / World News / Trump says he put secondary sanctions on India for buying Russian oil

Trump says he put secondary sanctions on India for buying Russian oil

US President Donald Trump also indicated that he hasn't done "phase two yet or phase three."

US President Donald Trump
Trump said that two weeks ago, he said, If India buys, India's got big problems, and that's what happens. So, don't tell me about that. | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New York/Washington
Sep 03 2025 | 10:33 PM IST
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he put secondary sanctions on India for buying Russian oil and indicated that he hasn't done "phase two yet or phase three."  Trump, while participating in a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office with Poland's President Karol Nawrocki, appeared irritated when he was asked by a Polish reporter that he had expressed frustration and disappointment with Russian President Vladimir Putin but has not taken any action over it.

"How do you know there's no action? Would you say that putting secondary sanctions on India, the largest purchaser outside of China, they're almost equal, would you say there was no action? That cost hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia. You call that no action? And I haven't done phase two yet or phase three. But when you say there's no action, I think you ought to get yourself a new job, Trump shot back at the Polish reporter.

Trump said that two weeks ago, he said, If India buys, India's got big problems, and that's what happens. So, don't tell me about that.

When asked about Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with Chinese President Xi Jinping at China's military parade and whether he is considering slapping secondary sanctions on Moscow, Trump said, Well, I've already done that with regard to India, and we're doing it with regard to other things.

Trump has imposed 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India and an additional 25 per cent levies for Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, bringing the total duties imposed on India to 50 per cent, with effect from August 27.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted he can't compromise on the interests of farmers, cattle-rearers, small-scale industries, cautioning "pressure on us may increase, but we will bear it".

India has called the tariffs imposed by the US unjustified and unreasonable.

New Delhi said that, like any major economy, it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump tariffs

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

