Home / World News / Putin meets North Korea's Kim Jong Un for bilateral talks in Beijing

Putin meets North Korea's Kim Jong Un for bilateral talks in Beijing

The two leaders met formally at the Diaoyutai state guest house after attending a major military parade in the heart of the Chinese capital that marked the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk after their meeting at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Wednesday. Photo: PTI.
Associated Press Beijing
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 7:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met for bilateral talks in Beijing on Wednesday.
 
The two leaders met formally at the Diaoyutai state guest house after attending a major military parade in the heart of the Chinese capital that marked the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. 
Putin and Kim travelled from a formal reception to the negotiations in the same car, the Kremlin said in a post on social media. After a bilateral meeting between Russian and North Korean delegations, the two leaders held a one-on-one meeting, the Kremlin said. 
Putin also invited Kim to visit Russia again, following on from the North Korean leader's last visit to the country in 2023. 
Speaking in front of journalists as the talks began, Putin praised the bravery and heroism of North Korean soldiers who fought alongside Moscow's troops to repel a Ukrainian incursion into Russia's Kursk border region. 
According to South Korean assessments, North Korea has sent around 15,000 troops to Russia since last year. It has also sent large quantities of military equipment, including ballistic missiles and artillery, to help fuel Putin's three-year invasion of Ukraine.
In his opening remarks, Kim said that cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow has “significantly strengthened” since the two countries signed a strategic partnership pact in June last year during a summit in the North Korean capital. 
Although he did not specifically mention the war, Kim stressed that “if there's anything I can do for you and the people of Russia, if there is more that needs to be done, I will consider it as a fraternal duty, an obligation that we surely need to bear, and will be prepared to do everything possible to help.” The anniversary celebrations in Beijing mark the first time that Kim has attended a major multilateral event during his 14-year rule, and the first time Kim, Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have gathered at the same venue. 
Observers are waiting to see if Kim possibly meets Xi bilaterally as well, or even holds a private trilateral meeting with Xi and Putin, although none of the three countries has confirmed such an event. 
Referencing Xi in a post on social media, US President Donald Trump wrote, “Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America.” Putin's foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, later commented on the post, saying that Trump's words were not without irony. “I want to say that no one has been plotting anything; no one was weaving any conspiracies,” he said. “None of the three leaders had even thought about such a thing.” 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kills us with tariffs: Trump claims New Delhi offered 'no tariff' deal

Construction intensifies at Israel's Dimona site amid nuclear concerns

Israel launches satellite to expand surveillance across West Asia

'Serious attack': Israeli drone strikes near UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

6 killed after assailants ambush vehicle in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Topics :Vladimir PutinKim Jong Un

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story