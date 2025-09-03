Home / World News / Ukraine war could end through deal if common sense prevails, says Putin

Ukraine war could end through deal if common sense prevails, says Putin

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russian forces were advancing on all fronts in Ukraine, and that Ukraine was not capable of conducting a large-scale offensive

Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025.(Photo: PTI)
Reuters Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 8:13 PM IST
President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the Ukraine conflict could be ended with a deal if common sense prevailed and that there was light at the end of the tunnel, but cautioned that if not, then it would have to be resolved militarily.

Topics :Vladimir PutinRussia Ukraine ConflictMoscow

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

