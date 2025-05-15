Trump says he's not surprised Putin will skip Ukraine peace talks in Turkey

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he is not surprised Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend peace talks with Ukraine in Turkey this week.

“I didn't think it was possible for Putin to go if I’m not there,” Trump told reporters during a business roundtable with executives in Doha, Qatar, as part of his ongoing West Asia tour.

Trump had earlier suggested that he might attend the talks himself but said Thursday that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is already in Turkiye meeting with NATO officials. Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is also expected to attend the Russia-Ukraine meeting in Istanbul on Friday.

The talks are part of global efforts to push for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Putin had earlier suggested restarting direct peace negotiations in Turkey, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded by challenging Putin to meet in person.

However, the Kremlin has announced that Putin will not go. Instead, his aide Vladimir Medinsky will lead the Russian delegation. Zelenskyy's team said he will only meet directly with Putin.

Trump halt at al-Udeid Air Base

While wrapping up his visit to Qatar, Trump stopped at al-Udeid Air Base, which played a key role during US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The base currently hosts around 8,000 US troops.

Speaking to the soldiers, Trump said, “My priority is to end conflicts, not start them. But I will never hesitate to wield American power if it's necessary to defend the US or our partners."

Trump’s praise for Gulf countries

During his Gulf tour, Trump has praised countries like Qatar and Saudi Arabia for their economic progress and urged them to help influence Iran toward a nuclear deal.

"Iran has sort of agreed to the terms: They are not going to make, I call it, in a friendly way, nuclear dust," Trump said during the roundtable in Doha. "We're not going to be making any nuclear dust in Iran."

Trump’s next destination in UAE

Later Thursday, Trump will travel to Abu Dhabi, UAE, where he will visit the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and attend a state dinner hosted by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Qasr Al Watan palace.

Earlier this week, Trump also met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia and announced plans to ease sanctions on Syria.

[With inputs from Associated Press]