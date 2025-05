Donald Trump tells Apple's Tim Cook not to manufacture iPhones in India

“I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday,” Trump said of his conversation with the Apple chief executive in Qatar, where he is on a state visit. “He is building all over India. I don’t want you building in India.” As a result of their discussion, Trump said Apple will be “upping their production in the United States.”

Earlier this month, Cook stated that India will play a significant role in making Earlier this month, Cook stated that India will play a significant role in making iPhones destined for the US market. "A majority of iPhones sold in the US will have India as their country of origin," Cook said while announcing the tech giant's latest quarterly results. The statement comes as Apple looks at ways to navigate the impact of Trump's tariff onslaught on its supply chains as well as sales and profit margins.

