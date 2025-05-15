Donald Trump tells Apple's Tim Cook not to manufacture iPhones in India

Most iPhones made in India are assembled at Foxconn Technology Group’s plant in the south of the country. Tata Group, which acquired Wistron Corp’s local business and oversees Pegatron Corp.’s local facilities, is another major supplier. Both Tata and Foxconn are expanding their presence by building new factories and increasing production capacity in southern India,

Apple manufactures most of its iPhones in China and has no smartphone production in the US. Apple and its suppliers have accelerated a pivot away from China, a process that began when Covid-19 lockdowns hurt production at its largest plant. Tariffs imposed by Trump as well as Beijing-Washington tensions prompted Apple to amplify that effort.