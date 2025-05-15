Trump says US nearing nuclear deal with Iran, but some gaps remain

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said the United States is getting close to reaching a nuclear deal with Iran, marking a significant step towards reviving diplomacy between the two nations.

“We’re getting close to maybe doing a deal without having to do this... there [are] two steps to doing this, there is a very, very nice step and there is the violent step, but I don't want to do it the second way,” Trump said during his tour of the Middle East

He said Iran has “sort of” agreed to the terms of the deal. The statement came a day after Trump described Tehran as “the most destructive force” in West Asia at a US-Saudi investment forum in Riyadh, reiterating that Washington would never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.

‘Gaps to address’ in nuclear deal

Despite Trump’s statement, an Iranian source familiar with the negotiations said, there are still gaps that need to be addressed with the United States, reported Reuters.

The development follows several rounds of indirect nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran, most recently in Oman, with Omani mediation. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have led their respective delegations in these talks.

Is a compromise possible on Iran’s uranium enrichment?