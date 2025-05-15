Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 04:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India-Pakistan hostilities settled, claims US President Donald Trump

India-Pakistan hostilities settled, claims US President Donald Trump

Trump says India and Pakistan are satisfied with ceasefire outcome after April 22 strikes, but India reaffirms its stand rejecting foreign mediation in the Kashmir dispute

Donald Trump,Trump

President Donald Trump claims India and Pakistan are satisfied with ceasefire outcome after April 22 strikes (Photo:PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that hostilities between Pakistan and India were settled. He was addressing American troops at a military base in Qatar during his Gulf tour.
 
Trump added that both Pakistan and India were pleased with the outcome, noting that he had asked both nations to prioritise trade over conflict.
 
India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire understanding on Saturday after days of military strikes following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. Tensions between the two nations, however, remain high.
 
India has rejected Trump’s repeated offers to mediate the dispute with Pakistan over Jammu and Kashmir.
 
 
“That stated policy has not changed. As you are aware, the outstanding matter is the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan,” the Ministry of External Affairs had said on Tuesday, when asked about the offer.

More From This Section

PremiumMSC Turkey, world's largest container ship. (image: msc.com)

Turkish businesses under lens after country backs Pak in clash with India

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in the Valley to review the situation after the Pahalgam terror attack

Army chief visits forward areas in Baramulla, lauds troops for Op Sindoor

Indian army, security forces

3 terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter, second clash in J&K in 48 hours

Sri Lanka, India

Sri Lanka restructures nearly $931 million in credit lines with India

DRDO

DRDO develops high-pressure polymeric membrane for sea water desalination

Topics : Donald Trump India Pakistan relations BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon