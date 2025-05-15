India-Pakistan hostilities settled, claims US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that hostilities between Pakistan and India were settled. He was addressing American troops at a military base in Qatar during his Gulf tour.
Trump added that both Pakistan and India were pleased with the outcome, noting that he had asked both nations to prioritise trade over conflict.
India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire understanding on Saturday after days of military strikes following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. Tensions between the two nations, however, remain high.
India has rejected Trump’s repeated offers to mediate the dispute with Pakistan over Jammu and Kashmir.
“That stated policy has not changed. As you are aware, the outstanding matter is the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan,” the Ministry of External Affairs had said on Tuesday, when asked about the offer.