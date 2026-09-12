Trump says Iran probably responsible for attack on Saudi pipeline

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Iran was probably responsible for an aerial attack ‌on Saudi Arabia ​that shut down ​its East-West pipeline, one of the kingdom's main ​routes for exporting crude while bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.

"I think they are, probably they are," Trump told reporters in Dublin ​when asked if Iran was responsible for ‌the attack on the vital oil conduit.

The US ​president also said that he had spoken with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whom he ‌described as a "good friend."

Trump ​added that Yemen's ‌Iran-aligned Houthis had called his admnistration and ‌indicated ??they did not want the United ​States to become directly involved in the conflict.