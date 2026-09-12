In a significant diplomatic breakthrough for India, the BRICS grouping on Saturday adopted a joint declaration with consensus, overcoming sharp divisions between Iran and the UAE over the West Asia conflict following a series of back-channel negotiations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the adoption of the declaration at the end of the opening day's deliberations at the two-day India-hosted summit.

The negotiations on the text of the declaration went down to the wire as both Iran and the UAE had hardened their positions initially. BRICS is a consensus-based grouping, meaning any single member can block a final joint declaration.

Prime Minister Modi was seen shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the conclusion of the inaugural session at the summit.