Trump sends 'great hospital boat' to Greenland to support local healthcare

The United States government has dispatched a medical vessel to Greenland to assist with local healthcare needs, President Donald Trump announced on Saturday (local time).

The mission is being coordinated in partnership with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry to address medical challenges in the region.

Taking to Truth Social to share the update, the President confirmed that the maritime initiative is currently in progress.

He noted that the administration is "Working with the fantastic Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, we are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there. It's on the way!!!"

The digital announcement was accompanied by a visual representation of the USNS Mercy, a prominent naval hospital ship. This humanitarian move follows the President's December appointment of Landry to act as a special envoy to the Arctic territory. Responding via the social media platform X, the Louisiana Governor expressed his gratitude, stating he is "proud to work" alongside the President regarding "this important issue." Specifics regarding the nature of the health crisis or the exact objectives of the mission remain elusive. Major entities, including the Pentagon, the US Navy, NORTHCOM, and the Danish Embassy, have been contacted for clarification, though formal details have not yet been provided.