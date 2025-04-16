Biden recalls 'coloured kids' on bus; Trump shares clip, sparks backlash

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday shared a clip of Joe Biden’s latest public speech — his first since leaving office — on his Truth Social platform. The post was made without any caption, but the video quickly sparked intense online reactions.

The video featured Biden reflecting on his childhood and early experiences with racial segregation. He recounted moving from Pennsylvania to Delaware and seeing Black children for the first time, using a term now considered outdated.

“I remember seeing kids going by, at the time called ‘coloured kids’ on a bus,” Biden said. He explained that the moment made him aware of racial injustice and helped shape his political beliefs.

The comment drew swift and polarised reactions online. One user wrote, “Biden can’t help himself. He’s been a racist all his life.”

Another speculated about Trump’s intentions, saying, “Perhaps Trump was saying this man didn’t have the capacity to make conscious decisions for the country.”

Biden also used the speech to take aim at Republican lawmakers, accusing them of trying to dismantle key social safety nets. “Social Security is more than a government programme. It’s a sacred promise,” he said, warning that Republicans were trying to ‘cut and gut’ the benefits.

“Who the hell do they think they are?” he said, before pausing and adding, “I’ll get in trouble.”