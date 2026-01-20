Trump may name next Fed chair as early as next week: US Treasury chief

US President Donald Trump may decide on who the next chairman of the US Federal Reserve will be as early as next week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday.

"My guess is that the president will reach a decision, maybe as soon as next week. We've had substantial conversations about this," Bessent said in an interview with CNBC.

"We've run a process that started in September. Eleven very strong candidates. We're now down to four counts. The president has personally met with all of them."

Trump has sharply criticized Jerome Powell, whose term as Fed chair ends in May, for not lowering interest rates fast enough.