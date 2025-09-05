Home / World News / Trump signals upcoming talks with Putin after call with Zelenskyy

Trump signals upcoming talks with Putin after call with Zelenskyy

At a White House tech dinner, President Trump said he will soon speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin after his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, noting a "very good dialogue"

Donald Trump, Trump
Trump asked the tech leaders to say a little bit about their companies and talk about their investments in the United States | (Photo: Reuters)
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 7:28 AM IST
US President Trump was asked by a reporter during the tech leaders dinner whether he planned to speak to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the near future after talking to Ukrainian President Voldoymyr Zelenskyy earlier Thursday.

He said, I will be, yeah. We're having a very good dialogue.

At the tech leaders dinner at the White House, Trump was seated at the centre of a long table between first lady Melania Trump and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Melania Trump chaired a meeting of the White House's new Artificial Intelligence Education task force on Thursday afternoon.

The event was planned to be the first in the newly paved Rose Garden but moved to the White House State Dining Room because of rain.

Trump asked the tech leaders to say a little bit about their companies and talk about their investments in the United States.

Zuckerberg estimated that his company would be spending roughly $600 billion through 2028.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Donald TrumpVladimir PutinDonald Trump administrationZelenskyyRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

