Trump signs executive order to expand access to IVF, focus on cutting cost

President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) signed an executive order aimed at expanding access to in vitro fertilization (IVF) for Americans, with a focus on reducing the high costs associated with the treatment.

The White House in a factsheet titled 'President Donald J. Trump Expands Access to In Vitro Fertilization (IVF),' said, "Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order expanding access to in vitro fertilization (IVF) for Americans. The Order directs policy recommendations to protect IVF access and aggressively reduce out-of-pocket and health plan costs for such treatments. The recommendations will focus on how to ensure reliable access to IVF."

It added, "Priority will also be placed on addressing any current policies, including those that require legislation, that exacerbate the cost of IVF treatments. The Order recognises the importance of family formation and that our Nation's public policy must make it easier for loving and longing mothers and fathers to have children."

The factsheet further stated that the cost of IVF treatments can range from $12,000 to $25,000 per cycle and multiple cycles may be needed to get pregnant.

"Department of Health and Human Services data reports that more than 85,000 infants were born as a result of IVF in 2021. The general US fertility rate is at another historic low. The rate dropped 3 per cent in 2023 from 2022. From 2014-2020, the rate consistently decreased by 2 per cent annually," White House factsheet added.

Meanwhile, Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary praised the President's signing of the executive order aimed at making IVF more accessible, and said that the order directs policy recommendations to reduce out-of-pocket costs and improve health plan coverage for those seeking fertility treatments.

In a post on X, she wrote, "PROMISES MADE. PROMISES KEPT: President Trump just signed an Executive Order to Expand Access to IVF! The Order directs policy recommendations to protect IVF access and aggressively reduce out-of-pocket and health plan costs for such treatments.