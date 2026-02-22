Associate Sponsors

Trump tells Netflix to fire board member Susan Rice or 'pay consequences'

Rice in a podcast said that corporations, news organizations and law firms that went along with Trump's demands for loyalty now see their actions were unpopular

Netflix didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2026 | 7:12 AM IST
By Sam Kim
 
Donald Trump called on Netflix to fire board member Susan Rice or “pay the consequences,” after she said that Democrats would take action against corporations that “take a knee” to the president.
 
Rice, who was former President Barack Obama’s national security adviser and United Nations ambassador and also served in Joe Biden’s White House, said on a podcast that corporations, news organizations and law firms that went along with Trump’s demands for loyalty now see their actions were unpopular.
 
“They’re going to be held accountable” if Democrats return to power, she said. “If they think Democrats are going to play by the old rules, they’ve got another thing coming.”
 
Rice rejoined Netflix’s board in 2023 after leaving the Biden administration. Netflix is in a bidding war with Paramount Skydance Corp. to buy Warner Bros Discovery Inc. 
 
Trump didn’t specify in his social media post what “consequences” the streaming giant might face, but Trump has criticized other networks for content he doesn’t like and Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr has threatened networks’ broadcast licenses.
 
Netflix didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 7:12 AM IST

