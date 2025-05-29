Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Musk exits DOGE, thanks Trump for chance to 'reduce wasteful spending'

Musk exits DOGE, thanks Trump for chance to 'reduce wasteful spending'

Elon Musk called Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' a 'massive spending bill' that raises the deficit and undercuts DOGE's cost-cutting work

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Trump frequently praised Musk’s efforts to cut government waste. Musk’s initiatives led some federal agencies to eliminate tens of thousands of workers, who were either purged or took buyouts | Image: Bloomberg

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tesla chief Elon Musk is stepping down from his role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a position he held in US President Donald Trump’s administration.
 
Musk made the announcement on Wednesday (local time) in a post on his social media platform X. “As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending,” Musk wrote. “The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.” 
 
 
His exit came just a day after he criticised Trump’s 'Big Beautiful Bill' in an interview with CBS, describing it as a “massive spending bill” that would raise the federal deficit and undermine the work done by his department. Trump’s bill includes tax cuts and enhanced immigration enforcement.

A Bloomberg report said Musk’s status as a temporary government official was set to expire around May 30.
 

Musk’s tenure as DOGE chief

 
Musk was appointed to lead DOGE alongside Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican who once contested Trump in the presidential race. However, Ramaswamy exited soon after, leaving Musk to lead the department alone.
 
Trump frequently praised Musk’s efforts to cut government waste. Musk’s initiatives led some federal agencies to eliminate tens of thousands of workers, who were either purged or took buyouts. 

Democrats poke fun at Musk

Democrats poked fun at Musk after he announced his exit as a 'special government official'. The official X handle of the Democrats shared a popular meme from the Toy Story franchise, showing Trump dropping Musk (similar to how Andy dropped Woody, one of the toys in the movie). 
 
For long, Democrats have objected to Musk's work at DOGE. In February this year, 14 Democratic-led states filed a lawsuit against him and DOGE, alleging the violations of the US Constitution.
 

Backlash for Tesla

 
While Trump supported Musk’s efforts, they drew criticism from Tesla investors. DOGE’s work also invited lawsuits over its authority and access to government data. Musk has faced questions about conflicts of interest.
 
The fallout extended to Tesla’s business. Vehicle sales dropped to a nearly three-year low in the first quarter, and the stock price also fell. Tesla showrooms, cars, and charging stations were attacked by protesters angry about Musk’s political role.
 
Trump stood by Musk, buying a red Tesla and warning that the perpetrators would “go through hell".
 

Topics : Elon Musk Donald Trump Trump administration Tesla BS Web Reports

First Published: May 29 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

