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Trump threatens to double tariffs on Mexico if it does not halt migrants

Trump threatened to immediately double tariffs on Mexico unless it stops a group of about 1,500 migrants, mostly from Central America, heading towards the US border.

President Donald Trump speaks in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC
US President Donald Trump has threatened to double tariffs on Mexico over a group of migrants heading towards the United States, linking trade measures to efforts to curb migration. | Image Credit: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
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President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to double tariffs on Mexico if it does not stop more than 1,000 migrants walking north towards the United States, warning that they would not be allowed to enter.
 
"Here we go again!" Trump wrote on social media. "They will not be accepted! Mexico must stop them, now, and if they do not do so, the tariffs on Mexico will be immediately doubled.
 
"Mexico, the governor of Texas, the very liberal new governor of Texas, our great Border Patrol, and ICE, have been so informed.
 
"There will be no leniency!"
 
The group of migrants, estimated at 1,500 people, mostly from Central America, set off on Tuesday from the southern city of Tapachula near the Guatemala border, hoping that Democrats' victory in the US midterm election could open pathways for them to live and work in the United States.
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Topics :Donald TrumpUS mexicous mexico border wallUS tariff

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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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