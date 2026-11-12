Trump threatens to double tariffs on Mexico if it does not halt migrants

President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to double tariffs on Mexico if it does not stop more than 1,000 migrants walking north towards the United States, warning that they would not be allowed to enter.

"Here we go again!" Trump wrote on social media. "They will not be accepted! Mexico must stop them, now, and if they do not do so, the tariffs on Mexico will be immediately doubled.

"Mexico, the governor of Texas, the very liberal new governor of Texas, our great Border Patrol, and ICE, have been so informed.

"There will be no leniency!"

The group of migrants, estimated at 1,500 people, mostly from Central America, set off on Tuesday from the southern city of Tapachula near the Guatemala border, hoping that Democrats' victory in the US midterm election could open pathways for them to live and work in the United States.