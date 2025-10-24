Trump to embark on Asia tour to mend trade rifts, join Asean, APEC summits

US President Donald Trump is embarking on a pivotal Asia tour, aiming to mend trade rifts and strengthen alliances. He will also attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum (APEC) summit in South Korea.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday (local time) shared details of Trump's Asia tour. Trump's Asia trip covers Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea for Asean and APEC summits, with trade talks, peace dialogue, and US-China tensions in focus.

"President Trump's upcoming trip to Asia: Tomorrow at 11 pm, the president will depart the White House to fly to Malaysia, where he will arrive on Sunday morning local time. President Trump will participate in a bilateral meeting with the prime minister of Malaysia in the afternoon, then attend the Asean leaders' working dinner that evening. On Monday morning local time, the president will fly to Tokyo. Tuesday morning, local time, President Trump will meet bilaterally with Japan's new prime minister. On Wednesday morning, local time, the president will fly to Busan (South Korea), where he will participate in a bilateral meeting with the president of the Republic of Korea, deliver keynote remarks at the APEC CEO luncheon, and then participate in a US-APEC leaders working dinner. On Thursday morning local time, President Trump will participate in a bilateral meeting with President Xi of the People's Republic of China before departing to return home to Washington, DC...," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during a press briefing.

The Asean and APEC summits will open on Sunday and Oct. 31, respectively. APEC summit is scheduled to take place in South Korea from October 30 to November 1 in Gyeongju. Trump's return to Asia could redefine regional trade and diplomacy. From Asean trade and digital economy talks to US-China negotiations. In Malaysia (Oct 26-27), Trump will attend the Asean Summit, meet Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and participate in a working dinner with regional leaders. Japan (Oct 27-29): He'll meet Japan's new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, to discuss trade agreements and security cooperation. South Korea (Oct 29-30): Trump will attend the APEC CEO Summit, meet President Lee Jae Myung, and address business leaders.