Home / World News / Trump touts role in ending India-Pak clash, other wars; seeks Nobel Prize

Trump touts role in ending India-Pak clash, other wars; seeks Nobel Prize

Trump said he was told that if he could stop the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, he should get the Nobel Prize

Donald Trump, Trump
Trump repeated the claim that he solved the India-Pakistan conflict earlier this year with trade. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New York/Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 8:14 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US President Donald Trump repeated the claim that he solved the India-Pakistan conflict earlier this year with trade and asserted that he should get the Nobel Peace Prize for "ending seven wars".

"On the world stage, we are once again doing things that we are just respected at a level that we have never been respected before.

"We are forging peace agreements, and we are stopping wars. So we stopped wars between India and Pakistan, Thailand and Cambodia," Trump said on Saturday at the American Cornerstone Institute Founder's Dinner.

He went on to say, "Think of India and Pakistan. Think of that. And you know how I stopped that -- with trade. They want to trade. And I have great respect for both leaders. But when you take a look at all of these wars that we've stopped."  "Just look at that. India, Pakistan, Thailand, Cambodia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Rwanda and the Congo. We stopped all of them. And 60 per cent of them were stopped because of trade," the US president claimed.

He added that "like with India, I said, 'look, we're not going to do any trade if you're going to fight and they have nuclear weapons. They stopped."  Trump said he was told that if he could stop the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, he should get the Nobel Prize.

"I said, 'Well, what about the seven others? I should get a Nobel Prize for each one'. So they said, 'but if you stop Russia and Ukraine, sir, you should be able to get the Nobel'. I said I stopped seven wars. That's one war, and that's a big one," Trump said.

He added that he had thought the Russia-Ukraine conflict would be easy to resolve "because I have a good relationship with President Putin, disappointed in him, but I do. I thought that would be the easiest one, but we'll get it done one way or the other.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Multiple people shot at New Hampshire country club, 1 suspect in custody

Chinese savers have $23 trillion with few attractive options beyond stocks

160-mile march for democracy arrives in Washington from Philadelphia

Passengers stranded at Heathrow, other European airports after cyberattack

Xi urges fair treatment of Chinese firms as TikTok deal nears approval

Topics :Donald TrumpIndia Pakistan relationsTrump administrationTrump govt

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 8:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story