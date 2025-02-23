Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Trump, Trudeau discuss G7 meet, stress need to end Russia-Ukraine war

Trump, Trudeau discuss G7 meet, stress need to end Russia-Ukraine war

The two leaders also talked about Monday's G7 call that will mark the third anniversary of the invasion and war in Ukraine

Donald Trump, Trump
President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)
ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 10:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US President Donald Trump on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and lauded the performance of both nations' teams in a hard-fought hockey championship, a statement by the White House said.

The two leaders also talked about Monday's G7 call that will mark the third anniversary of the invasion and war in Ukraine.

"Today, President Donald J Trump held a call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada. The leaders expressed pride in the excellence of both nations' teams that faced off in a hard-fought hockey championship," the statement said.

The discussion turned to Monday's G7 call that will mark the third anniversary of the invasion and war in Ukraine.

PM Trudeau echoed President Trump's desire to see an end to the war and acknowledged that President Trump is the only world leader who can push through a just and lasting peace, as per the White House.

"President Trump reminded the Prime Minister that the war should never have started and would not have had he been President at the time. The Prime Minister agreed," the statement said.

Also Read

Latest LIVE: Rescue teams inch closer to workers trapped inside collapsed Telangana tunnel

Donald Trump replaces Biden's pick for US General with John Razin

FDA begins to rescind firings, calls some probationary staff back to work

Justice dept heads tell staff not to reply to Musk's demand for job details

'We're draining the swamp,' says Trump on his deportation programme

Talking about the alleged fentanyl trade between Canada and the US, Trudeau said that Canada has enforced a 90 per cent reduction in fentanyl crossing the US border.

"Prime Minister Trudeau then informed President Trump that Canada has enforced a 90 per cent reduction in fentanyl crossing the US Northern Border and that the Canadian Border Czar would be in the United States next week for meetings with his American counterpart. The leaders said they both looked forward to Monday's call," the statement added.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau outlined measures in the country's "Canada's Border Plan" aimed at tackling the fentanyl trade.

He said that the plan will involve deploying "thousands more frontline personnel to the border" and launching a precursor chemical detection unit. Additionally, a new drug profiling centre will be established to combat the fentanyl trade.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pope Francis critical: Here is how the Vatican selects a new pontiff

French Prez Macron calls Mulhouse knife attack an 'Islamist terror act'

New FBI Director Kash Patel will also be named acting head of ATF

USDA scholarship for students at historically Black colleges suspended

Musk gives federal workers 2 days to justify their jobs or risk dismissal

Topics :Donald TrumpJustin TrudeauCanadaRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story